Thursday, February 11, 2021
Consider Marion restaurants for Valentine's Day
If you're sticking close to home this Valentine's Day, consider dinner out or dinner in at a Marion restaurant. Every restaurant is open for dine in or carry-out this weekend.
Maybe you need a gift certificate for the kids on your Valentine list.
Supporting Marion restaurants is the ideal gift this year.
This information is sponsored by the Marion Tourism Commission.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
2/11/2021 12:31:00 PM
