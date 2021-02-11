Thursday, February 11, 2021

Consider Marion restaurants for Valentine's Day

If you're sticking close to home this Valentine's Day, consider dinner out or dinner in at a Marion restaurant. Every restaurant is open for dine in or carry-out this weekend.

Maybe you need a gift certificate for the kids on your Valentine list.

Supporting Marion restaurants is the ideal gift this year.

This information is sponsored by the Marion Tourism Commission.
