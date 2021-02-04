Rocket basketball in quarantine

Although both Crittenden County boys’ and girls’ have had to shuffle schedules this season due to opponents being quarantined, this is the first time a Crittenden County High School basketball team has been sidelined due to close-contact protocol.
Crittenden originally had four games scheduled over the period it will be sidelined on quarantined. It was not immediately clear whether any of those games will be made up later. Opposing teams affected by cancelations are Graves County, Dawson Springs, twice and Hopkinsville. A game scheduled for Saturday against Tilghman was already called off because of a COVID issue at the Paducah school.
The Rockets are scheduled to play at Calloway County on Feb. 13.