Temporary phone outage planned at schools

This interruption in phone access to local schools is due to a routine system upgrade.
Service should be completely restored within a couple of hours.
The school district issued a statement on Wednesday saying, "During this time, if you need to get in touch with someone at CCES, CCMS, CCHS or Central Office, we encourage you to use our email in this format: first.last@crittenden. kyschools.us or the Messenger function of any school or district Facebook page. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding."