County judge declares State of Emergency

Two-hour school delay Students in Crittenden County will return to classes today but on a two hour delay this morning. In-person classes will begin at 9:55am. Bec...

Marion Discount Tobacco offers Valentine special Click Image to Enlarge Wine specials are ongoing this week in honor of Valentine's Day at Marion Discount Tobacco & Liquor. Open 7 d...

Time is running out: Take speed test today Take Test Now While you're cooped up in the house, hunkered down from the weather and icy roads, it's a great opportunity to take th...

Major "icing" event shouldn't be as bad as 2009 Click Image to Enlarge The National Weather Service is projecting a winter storm that could produce the greatest icing event in the last two...