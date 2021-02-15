County judge declares State of Emergency

In his declaration, the judge activates all local agencies and puts personnel on call for response to the storm and frigid weather.
“Although I did not state so in the declaration, I am encouraging everyone that does not have a need to be out on the roads over the next two-day period to try and stay in. Our road crews will need all available space on which to work without being hampered by other non-essential vehicle traffic. Our road department remains in an on-call status but will be heading home early to get some much needed rest this afternoon before coming back out in the early-morning hours (Tuesday) to start plowing,” the judge said.
He said the county road department will deploy 9 pieces of snow-plowing equipment on the roads as needed to remove as much possible to ensure roads are made as safe as possible as quickly as possible.
“Due to more accumulating snowfalls forecast for Wednesday and Thursday this appears to be a week-long effort so I ask that everyone be as patient as possible and know we will do all we can to ensure essential emergency services are met,” Newcom added.