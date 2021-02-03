Decisions now will affect 2022 elections

Coyote Contest set for Feb. 5-6 Click Image to Enlarge Calling all coyote hunters: Coyote contest Feb. 5-6. New rules apply for this year's annual coyote contest in Cri...

Bebout: 30 minutes start to finish for vaccine Kayla Bebout Christian County Public Health Director Kayla Bebout, a Marion native, says individuals age 70 and over in Crittenden County ca...

Area leaders call for more regional vaccine sites Updates with correction on Madisonville vaccine site Kentucky has announced locations for COVID-19 vaccinations beginning Feb. 1 at regional...

In Crittenden: January deadliest month of pandemic Crittenden County’s COVID-19 incidence rate hovers just above the threshold that makes it one of the numerous Kentucky counties in the so-ca...