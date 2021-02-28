Phase 1C Covid vaccine begins Monday

|Click Image to Enlarge
Individuals who meet the criteria for Phase 1C of the Covid-19 inoculation plan may now receive the vaccine.
Phase 1C targets individuals age 60 and older and anyone over age 16 who is at highest risk for Covid-19 according to CDC guidelines.
There are at least nine locations in the immediate area to obtain a vaccination.
There are three Crittenden County locations and at least two each in Livingston and Caldwell counties.
Each vaccination site requires an appointment. Call or register online at the location of your choice.
To learn more about the Covid-19 vaccine, visit govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine.