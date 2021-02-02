MedSpa open house this weekend

|Click Image to Enlarge
This weekend, Black will welcome people to Pretty Faces of Marion Medspa during a drop-in open house between 11a .m.-7 p.m. Feb. 5-6. The business is located in the Stout building on West Bellville Street next to Marion Fire Department.
Black, an ARNP at Baptist Health Madisonville and graduate of Crittenden County High School, is trained and certified to perform a number of medical grade skin care procedures including chemical peels, Botox, derma fillers, acne treatment and more.
Facial treatments aren’t just for women, said Black, noting that men also appreciate and benefit from professional skincare.