Thursday, February 11, 2021

Roadways remain treacherous this afternoon

Roads and streets in the county and across the region continue to be treacherous for motorists even though precipitation in the latest winter weather event seems to have subsided. Another winter storm is forecast for early next week.

Cold temperatures will set in over the weekend, and  that's why Crittenden County Emergency Management is planning to have the courthouse open as a warming shelter Friday and Saturday nights.

Th crash pictured here happened on U.S. 62 between Eddyville and Princeton about 1:30pm this afternoon. 

Caldwell County Sheriff Stan Hudson investigated the crash where a 2006 Chevrolet pickup operated by Jennis Shelton, 25 of Eddyville left the ice-covered road and overturned several times. The driver refused treatment.

I-24 in Livingston County reopened early this afternoon after crashes had halted traffic part of the day. Other crashes between the Kentucky-Tennessee State Line and Paducah have caused traffic delays since early morning on I-24.

