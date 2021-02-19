All A Classic Basketball Tournament is back on

Scheduled for this week, but snowed out twice, the small-school tournament was officially canceled, then resurrected in the last day or so with a retooled regional-style event that will culminate in a Final Four showdown at Richmond’s McBrayer Arena March 5-6 on the Eastern Kentucky University campus.
The Lady Rockets, who won the Second Region All A to earn their seventh berth in the state tournament, were suppose to play Newport Central Catholic in the opening round. Now, with a reworked bracket so teams can play in their areas of the state, the Lady Rockets will host Murray High. The game has not been scheduled yet, but must be completed by next Thursday, March 25.
Coach Shannon Hodge applauds the All A Classic leadership for finding a way to get the tournament in this season despite the obvious challenges of weather and a pandemic. She said her team has not practiced in about a week because of weather. She will be working with Murray today to find a date and time for the All A Classic first-round game.
As of now, the Lady Rockets are scheduled to host Paducah Tilghman tomorrow at 1 p.m., and the Rockets to host University Heights at 6 p.m., at Rocket Arena. It remains unclear if those Saturday games will be played or canceled due to weather and road conditions.