All A Classic is postponed

The All A Classic Girls' State Basketball Tournament is being postponed temporarily due to current weather conditions and predictions of more snow early this week.
Originally set to begin tomorrow at Richmond's EKU McBrayer Arena, the tournament is likely going to be delayed a few days. More details will be forthcoming, Lady Rocket coach Shannon Hodge said this morning. Her team was scheduled to leave for Richmond today, but an early-morning briefing with All A Classic officials scrapped those plans.
The Lady Rockets first-round opponent will be Newport Central Catholic.