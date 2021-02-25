Firemen on scene, downtown to be avoided

|Click Image to Enlarge
A plume of black smoke coming from a tanker truck carrying anhydrous ammonia set off alarm bells in Marion around 1:30 Thursday.
Firemen at the scene say there is no imminent danger to businesses people in downtown Marion; however, they urge everyone to avoid town for the time being.
Marion fireman Mike Crabtree saw the situation and stepped out of his barber shop to direct traffic away from the area after the truck stopped on Main Street.
Crabtree said possibly a brake issue caused black smoke to billow from the rear of the semi. There is no evidence of a leak.