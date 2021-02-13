Saturday, February 13, 2021

STATE TOURNAMENT PREVIEW

7TH TRIP TO STATE ALL A CLASSIC
Crittenden County Lady Rockets (9-3) make their seventh appearance in the All A Classic State Tournament on Monday, Feb. 15. 

Their opening round opponent will be Newport Central Catholic (5-5). Crittenden’s game will begin at 5:30pm (CST) and will be broadcast live on the All A Network. A link can be found at the All A Classic website

We visited with coach Coach Shannon Hodge and some of the senior players at Friday’s workout in Rocket Arena as the squad readies for a trip to Richmond, Ky., in the face of a pandemic and predicted winter storm.
