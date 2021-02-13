STATE TOURNAMENT PREVIEW

Crittenden County Lady Rockets (9-3) make their seventh appearance in the All A Classic State Tournament on Monday, Feb. 15.
Their opening round opponent will be Newport Central Catholic (5-5). Crittenden’s game will begin at 5:30pm (CST) and will be broadcast live on the All A Network. A link can be found at the All A Classic website.
We visited with coach Coach Shannon Hodge and some of the senior players at Friday’s workout in Rocket Arena as the squad readies for a trip to Richmond, Ky., in the face of a pandemic and predicted winter storm.