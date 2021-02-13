STATE TOURNAMENT PREVIEW

Two-hour school delay Students in Crittenden County will return to classes today but on a two hour delay this morning. In-person classes will begin at 9:55am. Bec...

First snow cancels school for Monday The area's first measurable snowfall of the year has prompted Crittenden County School District to cancel classes on Monday. Snowfall to...

DON'T GET OUT unless for emergency Local authorities say roadways are hazardous due to the overnight icing. The sheriff's has crashed his cruiser this morning on U.S. 60 a...

Troy's Collision Center: Road Report Crashes all over the county, 17 last count. County Clerk, PVA, City Hall are closed. Residential garbage pickup will be done only where tr...