Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Farmers shortens hours Wednesday

Due to continued wintery road conditions, Farmers Bank locations in Marion, Salem and throughout western Kentucky are operating today on limited hours.

Each location will serve customers only at drive thru locations between 10 a.m.-3 p.m. due to inclement weather.

For more information on specific transactions, contact any Farmers Bank location.
