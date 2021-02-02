Cases remain on moderate side in county

Crittenden County’s caseload of COVID-19 continues to remain on the moderate side as February begins. However, January was a difficult month here with more deaths than any other so far during the pandemic.
This week’s full edition of The Crittenden Press will examine details of the pandemic during the first month of 2021. Over the past seven days there have been 17 cases reported in the county. There were two yesterday and six over the weekend.
Statewide, the trend is much the same with a falling positivity rate and new cases declining.