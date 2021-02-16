COVID clinics at Glenn's postponed

COVID-19 vaccination clinics planned at Glenn's Pharmacies in Marion and Salem are cancelled this week due to significant snowfall. The pharmacy is among a handful of independent Kentucky pharmacies expecting to receive vaccine weekly for the foreseeable future.
People who had appointments this week should show up at the same time and location on Monday at Crittenden Community Hospital and Tuesday at Glenn's Prescription Center in Salem.
Pharmacist Tashena Hill encourages everyone interested in getting an appointment for a vaccine to call either of the pharmacies or register or visit www.glennspharmacies.com.
A vaccination questionnaire will be in every copy of The Early Bird Tuesday, Feb. 23. Hill encourages everyone who wishes to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine to complete the questionnaire and take it with them to their appointment.