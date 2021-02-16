YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Home
Full Version
Subscribe
Sports
Classifieds
Advertise
Links
Contact
My Ads
Obituaries
.
Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Farmers open on limited hours Tuesday, Wednesday
Click Image to Enlarge
Farmers Bank locations in Marion, Salem and throughout western Kentucky are operating today and tomorrow on limited hours.
Each location will serve customers only at drive thru locations between 10 a.m.-3 p.m. due to inclement weather.
For more information on specific transactions, contact any Farmers Bank location.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
2/16/2021 10:35:00 AM
Newer Post
Older Post
Home