.

.

Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Farmers open on limited hours Tuesday, Wednesday

Click Image to Enlarge
Farmers Bank locations in Marion, Salem and throughout western Kentucky are operating today and tomorrow on limited hours.

Each location will serve customers only at drive thru locations between 10 a.m.-3 p.m. due to inclement weather.

For more information on specific transactions, contact any Farmers Bank location.
Posted by at