WCA expected to resume trash pickup

Residential garbage collection is expected to resume Friday in Crittenden County.
Crittenden County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom said WCA Waste is planning on getting some trucks rolling tomorrow, but it's unclear what routes they will be on.
Due to winter weather, WCA announced Tuesday that it was suspending pickup until conditions were safe.
"Starting next Monday, we will pickup all of your trash. Please put additional trash in a personal can, or bundled/bagged next to your cart as best possible," Jeff Simms, WCA account manager, said Tuesday when collection was paused. "We will be doing our best next week to pickup on your regular service day. Please be patient as we expect that all routes will be delayed due to the time it will take to pick up extra trash."