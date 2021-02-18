.

Emergency transportation assistance ends tonight

As temperatures warm and weather-related conditions continue to improve across the community, Crittenden County Emergency Management and Crittenden County Rescue Squad will cease its emergency transportation assistance.

Emergency crews have taken a number of local residents to and from work this week since the county judge declared a State of Emergency.

Billy Arflack, assistant director of emergency management, said the transportation assistance will end tonight at 7pm.

Also, the courthouse will cease serving as a warming shelter at noon Friday.

