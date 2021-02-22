Several vaccination sites in immediate area

|Click Image to Enlarge
There are three Crittenden County locations and at least two each in Livingston and Caldwell counties.
Currently, individuals who meet guidelines for Phase 1A-B are priority recipients of the vaccine; however, officials say they are moving into Phase 1C, which targets individuals age 60 and older and anyone over age 16 who is at highest risk for Covid-19 according to CDC guidelines.
Each vaccination site requires an appointment. Call or register online at the location of your choice.
To learn more about the Covid-19 vaccine, visit govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine.