Several vaccination sites in immediate area

Rep. Bechler on Kentucky's unemployment insurance BY REP. LYNN BECHLER KY HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES As we are all well aware, Kentucky's Unemployment Insurance (UI) Program has been riddl...

Structure fire this morning near Lola Crittenden County Volunteer Fire Department was summoned early this morning to assist at a structure fire near Lola in Livingston County. Th...

WCA expected to resume trash pickup Residential garbage collection is expected to resume Friday in Crittenden County. Crittenden County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom said WCA Wa...

SNOW: Today's community closings Crittenden County Public Library will be closed today. However, plans are to clear the parking lot and walkways so the library can be open t...