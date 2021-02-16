Cold and deep snow... Stay in if you can

Cold, snowy conditions make it easier to just stay home today. If you cannot, be cautions as you move about the community. Snow removal will continue today on roads and streets, but another dose of winter precipitation is on the horizon.
Today, the governor has closed state buildings. Locally there are plenty of non-essential businesses and agencies not open, among them schools and the county clerk's office. However, vehicle registrations can still be renewed online at https://secure.kentucky.gov/kytc/renewal.
PACS Transportation is running only for dialysis or life-sustaining issues.
Stay tuned to The Press Online to find out what's happening as the day progresses. We will also get you a road report later this morning.