In Crittenden 133 register as organ donors in 2020

The continued support of Melissa Guill, Crittenden County Circuit Court Clerk, has made saving the lives of Kentuckians through organ donation possible.
In 2020, Crittenden County registered 133 residents to the Kentucky Organ Donor Registry and raised $900.62 for public education and awareness. This contribution is vital to advocating for community members who are in desperate need of a life-saving organ transplant.
In addition to growing the registry and funding education, Crittenden County supported the Satterwhite Patient Assistance Fund, a grant program that assists Kentucky transplant recipients who have fallen on financially difficult times. Due to the generosity of the Circuit Court Clerks and their communities, 65 organ transplant recipients received a financial grant, relieving some stress during a very difficult year.
“2020 emphasized the value of life. Despite difficult circumstances, Crittenden County has proven that hope is priceless. By registering as an organ donor, you are providing hope to our community,” said Guill.
Despite unique working conditions and limited contact, Crittenden County has proven that dedication to the Trust For Life mission has a ripple effect within their own community. In 2020, the Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates, one of Trust For Life’s vital partners, saved over 500 lives through organ donation and 575 tissue donors healed thousands of lives with their gifts. This is a 30 percent increase in lives effected, relative to 2019. The Circuit Court Clerks’ efforts to grow the Kentucky Organ Donor Registry is imperative in ensuring such success.
Join the Kentucky Organ Donor Registry in one of the following ways:
Online 24/7 at www.RegisterMe.org
On your Apple iPhone, go to your Health App and toggle to “organ donor.”