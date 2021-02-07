First snow cancels school for Monday

Snowfall totals ranged from one to two inches in the community late Saturday night and into Sunday morning. A number of churches canceled services on Sunday.
The school district issued an announcement about 5:30pm Sunday saying that due to icy side roads and continued freezing temperatures, classes are off to start the week.
"This will be a true snow day, so stay safe, have fun, and we hope to see our in person learners back in our buildings, and our virtual learners back online, on Tuesday," the school announcement said.