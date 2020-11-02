CCHS mock election results

Crittenden County High School held a mock election on Monday.
There was a 40-percent turnout of voters from the student body.
The GOP was a strong finisher in both races where ballots were cast as incumbents, President Trump and Sen. McConnell, were clear favorites.
The United States 2020 General Election election is Tuesday. Polls will be open from 6am until 6pm in Crittenden County. There are two places to vote, at the Marion Ed-Tech Center and the Crittenden County Courthouse. The Ed-Tech Center will be equipped to handle more voters, and it's more readily accessible to the handicapped.