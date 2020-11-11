Free Food available on Saturdays

Crittenden County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom said food boxes will include one pound of cheese, four pounds of yogurt, a gallon of milk, a dozen eggs, three pounds of marinated chicken and 10 pounds of fruit and produce. There will be 1,250 boxes available each Saturday during the distribution period.
“We will require cars to enter the lot from West Gum Street heading east and then exit the lot onto South Main Street heading south to ensure traffic flows as easily as possible with out causing major delays and backup on West Gum Street coming into town,” Newcom said.
Local food bank volunteers will assist with distribution and local businessmen Charlie Hunt and Kent Martin are providing the location and a fork lift to remove food from the transport truck.
“I want to thank our food bank volunteers, our local business partners, and all other volunteers that will be helping distribute this food in time for everyone to have on hand for the upcoming holiday season,” Newcom said.
Any questions regarding the scheduled distribution may be answered by calling the judge’s office at 270-965-5251. Changes in plans may occur pending weather forecasts.