New cases prompting action locally and statewide

The majority of the cases reported in the past week came on two days – Nov. 11 and Nov. 13 when there were eight and nine cases, respectively.
The county has had 225 cases of the disease confirmed since the pandemic began last spring, including four deaths.
Crittenden remains in the so-called Red Zone on the statewide color-coded COVID map. All of the counties in far western Kentucky are Red, except Ballard, Hickman and Fulton. You can see the map at kycovid19.ky.gov.
This morning, Judge-Executive Perry Newcom was scheduled to have a conference call with the governor and other community leaders from across the commonwealth. The governor is expected to make a statement later today about added precautions he is implementing.
Meanwhile, the City of Marion has implemented a plan to stagger workers on alternating schedules and closing city buildings to the public beginning tomorrow.
