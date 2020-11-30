Cases moderating a bit over last 7 days

The number of newly reported COVID-19 cases have begun to moderate a bit over the past few days in Crittenden County.
While there were six newly diagnosed cases of the virus here on Monday, there have been 22 in the previous seven-day period. That’s down significantly from figures reported one week earlier when on Monday, Nov. 23, there had been 36 cases over the previous seven-day period. Fifteen cases in a seven-day period puts Crittenden County in the Red Zone on the state's color-coded COVID map.
There have now been 278 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the county since the pandemic began, and four deaths related to the disease. There were almost 100 cases reported in November, the most in any single month.
This week’s full edition of The Crittenden Press will have complete analysis of all the cases in November, breaking down age and gender, and comparing the month’s figures to previous periods during the pandemic.