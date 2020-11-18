Governor's order affects schools, bars, restaurants, more

In the wake of a large spike in coronavirus cases across the commonwealth, and models projecting higher numbers in the coming days without some type of mitigation, the governor is ordering all public and private K-12 schools to stop in-person classes after this week, and lasting for the remainder of the semester. There are some exceptions for elementary schools is non-Red Zone areas, he said.
Crittenden County has been in the Red Zibe the last few days, and its school district had announced yesterday that students would be on a remote learning plan the week following Thanksgiving.
Beshear said the restaurant and bar order will last until at least Dec. 13.
The Governor said REQUIREMENTS for restaurants; bars; social gatherings; indoor fitness and recreation centers; venues and theaters; and professional services are effective at 5 p.m. Friday through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13. See the full executive order here.
There are other restrictions on weddings and funerals.
Indoor social events are limited as the holidays approach. Such gatherings can be no larger than eight people and those gatherings are restricted to families from no more than two households.
Indoor events, including theaters, funerals and weddings can have no more than 25 people per room.
Meanwhile, the KHSAA said today it will delay the start of high school basketball season until Jan. 4. It was suppose to begin Monday.
