Crittenden County Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual Small Business Saturday this week.
In conjunction with local merchants, the Chamber helps promote a shop local approach to the holiday shopping season.
The effort includes discounts, giveaways and more. To participate, stop by Marion Commons at 9 a.m., on Saturday, Nov. 28 – the Saturday following Thanksgiving – and get one of the Chamber’s goodie bags filled with materials that will enhance your shopping experience. There will also be a $100 bill in one bag.
In order to keep everyone safe, there will not be a standing line at Marion Commons this year. Instead, participants will stay in their cars and form a line at Farmers Bank’s auxiliary parking lot behind city hall.