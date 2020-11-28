Local deeds, mortgages, etc., available online

The site offers access to all types of public records, including deeds, mortgages and marriages. Some include images of associated documents dating back several decades, which can be downloaded or printed.
To access the records register at KyCountyRecords.com. There is a fee to use the service.
With a records management software and hardware upgrade last week, access to records online was made possible. While the improvements had been scheduled months in advance under now-retired County Clerk Carolyn Byford, online access was rolled out earlier this week in order to allow remote access as COVID-19 concerns grow across the state.
There is a $62 per-month recurring charge to access Crittenden County records online. For an additional $10 each, subsequent users with the same organization may be added. Users may pay with acredit card, or they can be invoiced for an extra $5 per month. There is also a day pass option for $22. There is also a one-time registration fee of $125 for first time accounts. An account will remain active as long as the account is used at least once each fiscal year.The site offers the public the same information that can be accessed for free within Crittenden County Clerk's office.
The county clerk's office does not manage the site and does not receive any proceeds from subscriptions. The clerk's office is merely the repository of information, inputting and storing the records like a warehouse.
Any technical difficulties must be handled through the service provider.
Free access continues to be available inside the clerk's office during regular business, weekdays 8 a.m., to 4 p.m. However, due to COVID-19 concerns, there are limits on the number of people who can be in the office.