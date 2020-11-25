COVID cases rising throughout region

Crittenden County and nearby communities are seeing COVID-19 spike in record numbers. In nearby Livingston County, confirmed cases have almost tripled over the past five weeks. Caldwell and Lyon counties’ numbers have more than doubled over that same time frame. Deaths have almost doubled in the past five weeks in the Pennyrile Area Health District’s reporting area. There had been nine deaths on Oct. 15. As of Tuesday, there were 17.
In Crittenden County, November has seen more cases than in any month since the pandemic began. About one-third of all the cases confirmed in Crittenden County since the spring have been diagnosed this month, and there’s almost a week to go.
Fortunately, the county’s death rate of infected persons has been lower than the national average. about 1.5 percent here. In the U.S. it’s just above 2 percent, according to the latest data.
As of Tuesday, there had been 35 new cases of the virus confirmed in Crittenden County over the previous seven-day period, including four yesterday.