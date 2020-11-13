Cases spike statewide, Crittenden 9 today

Today’s cases ranged from a 3-year-old female to two 64-year-old males.
Kentucky reported its highest number of cases ever today. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday announced a record 25 coronavirus-related deaths and 3,173 new cases as the virus continues to surge in the Bluegrass State.
Around the area, cases spiked, too, with 10 in Livingston, eight in Lyon, 11 in Caldwell and five in Trigg counties.
Crittenden County has now had 207 cases since the end of March.
All of Friday’s cases in this county were recovering at home. Crittenden has had four deaths related to COVID-10 since the pandemic began.
Although local figures indicate that Crittenden should have been in the Red on the statewide map two days ago, it was still showing up Orange on Friday, perhaps due to data lag. Go here to see the color-coded statewide map.