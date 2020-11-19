City to begin collecting water bill arrears

Free Food available on Saturdays Beginning this weekend, and continuing for several consecutive Saturdays, a USDA program called “Farms to Families” will distribute free foo...

New cases prompting action locally and statewide Crittenden County reported five new cases late Tuesday and one new COVID-19 case on Monday, bringing its seven-day total to 25. The majority...

Schools will take extended break after Thanksgiving Due to the current pandemic climate, with cases spiking and the governor calling for more diligence in fighting the spread of COVID-19, Crit...

Governor's order affects schools, bars, restaurants, more Gov. Andy Beshear has laid out new policies to fight the spread of COVID-19, ordering Kentucky schools to close and bars and restaurants to ...