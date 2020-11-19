City to begin collecting water bill arrears

In October, the City of Marion included a message on its water bills explaining the process to begin a payback schedule. Customers have until Nov. 30 to make arrangements, or they will face penalties and disconnection.
There are more than 4 dozen residential customers who own hundreds of dollars, some nearly $1,000 and the city is willing to work with them to get that paid off in a timely fashion. There's even government assistance available to help pay the arrears. See this week's full edition of The Crittenden Press to find out how to catch up on your water bill and where you might find some assistance.