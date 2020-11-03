Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Early-voting totals are counted

ALL PRECINCT REPORTED

Here are local results of mail-in absentee ballots received to this point, early-voting machine totals, ballots cast today at the courthouse and at the Ed-Tech Center. 

Reminder, these are preliminary results, and there are a few absentee ballots still outstanding.

TOTAL
 VOTES
Straight Party
Republican1,891
Democrat381
Libertarian30
U.S. President
Trump/Pence (R) 3,449
Biden/Harris (D)730
Jorgensen/Cohen (L)47
West/Tidball (Ind)7
Pierce/Ballard (Ind)6
Write-ins (various)7
U.S. Senate
McConnell (R) 3,162
McGrath (D)867
Barron (L)204
Write-ins (various)1
U.S. House of Representatives (District 1)
Comer (R) 3,459
Rhodes (D)719
Kentucky House of Representatives (District 4)
Bechler (R) 3,078
Pennington (D)641
Valentine (Ind)466
Court of Appeals Judge 
McNeill1,555
Hines1,343
Amendment 1: Crime victims
Yes1,987
No1,482
Amendment 2: Term length
Yes1,157
No2,355
Marion City Council
Sherer677
Tabor703
Winstead565
Browning658
Byford673
Arflack606
Sykes643
Board of Education (District 1)
Asbridge745
Board of Education (District 3)
Cook423
Board of Education (District 4)
Grau447
Constable (District 4)
Hurley (write-in)39
Constable (District 6)
Herrin (write-in)44
Conservation District Supervisor
Duvall2,672
Hendrix1,396
Posted by at