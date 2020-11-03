Early-voting totals are counted

ALL PRECINCT REPORTED
Here are local results of mail-in absentee ballots received to this point, early-voting machine totals, ballots cast today at the courthouse and at the Ed-Tech Center.
Reminder, these are preliminary results, and there are a few absentee ballots still outstanding.
|TOTAL
|VOTES
|Straight Party
|Republican
|1,891
|Democrat
|381
|Libertarian
|30
|U.S. President
|Trump/Pence (R)
|3,449
|Biden/Harris (D)
|730
|Jorgensen/Cohen (L)
|47
|West/Tidball (Ind)
|7
|Pierce/Ballard (Ind)
|6
|Write-ins (various)
|7
|U.S. Senate
|McConnell (R)
|3,162
|McGrath (D)
|867
|Barron (L)
|204
|Write-ins (various)
|1
|U.S. House of Representatives (District 1)
|Comer (R)
|3,459
|Rhodes (D)
|719
|Kentucky House of Representatives (District 4)
|Bechler (R)
|3,078
|Pennington (D)
|641
|Valentine (Ind)
|466
|Court of Appeals Judge
|McNeill
|1,555
|Hines
|1,343
|Amendment 1: Crime victims
|Yes
|1,987
|No
|1,482
|Amendment 2: Term length
|Yes
|1,157
|No
|2,355
|Marion City Council
|Sherer
|677
|Tabor
|703
|Winstead
|565
|Browning
|658
|Byford
|673
|Arflack
|606
|Sykes
|643
|Board of Education (District 1)
|Asbridge
|745
|Board of Education (District 3)
|Cook
|423
|Board of Education (District 4)
|Grau
|447
|Constable (District 4)
|Hurley (write-in)
|39
|Constable (District 6)
|Herrin (write-in)
|44
|Conservation District Supervisor
|Duvall
|2,672
|Hendrix
|1,396