Thursday, November 19, 2020

Surprise, surprise... Here's our game warden

The whitetail deer rifle season is full bore right now so The Crittenden Press caught up with local conservation officer Randy Conway to talk about his responsibilities during one of the biggest seasons of the fall. 

Is the deer hunting period his busiest time of the year?

We will let him tell you in this week's Crittenden Press. 

The answer might surprise you.

For those of you who aren't hunters, the rifle season opened last Saturday and runs through Thanksgiving weekend. It's a big money-maker for Kentucky, and the local community.

This week's newspaper also has some coverage of successful hunters and a look at harvest figures in Crittenden County.


