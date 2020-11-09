Unresponsive man charged at Fredonia DG

Caldwell County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the Dollar Store in Fredonia this morning in reference to an unknown, unresponsive male sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle slumped over.
After arriving at the scene just before 11 a.m., and conducting an investigation, Deputy Kenneth Vincent charged and arrested Matthew Paige, 28, of Cassidy Avenue in Fredonia with first-offense DUI and possession of open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle.
Paige was lodged in the Caldwell County Jail.