Unresponsive man charged at Fredonia DG

CCHS mock election results Crittenden County High School held a mock election on Monday. There was a 40-percent turnout of voters from the student body. The GOP was a ...

Fire departments save home from fire Volunteer fire departments from Crittenden County, Caldwell Springs and Fredonia were able to contain this fire Tuesday night that threatene...

Has your vote been counted yet? Check... Are you curious if your absentee ballot has been received by the county clerk's office? Visit https://vrsws.sos.ky.gov/VIC/ , and you ...

Livingston man among death today from COVID A 70-year-old man from Livingston County was among 17 virus deaths in Kentucky today, according to Gov. Andy Beshear's daily COVID-19 re...