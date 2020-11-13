Public input sought on walking, biking trail options

The plan will focus on new multi-use bike and walking trails, sidewalks and other pedestrian related amenities like crosswalks and bike racks. This plan will also recommend ways to connect key public destinations inside the city with proposed new multi-use trails and sidewalks to make it easier and safer for the public to walk to work, shop and run errands around town.
A Bike and Pedestrian Steering Committee has been formed to help guide the development of this plan, and the Pennyrile Area Development District has been hired to write the plan based on recommendations from the committee and from public input. A preliminary draft of the master plan has been developed and the committee is seeking public comment.
The city would like to get public input on concept projects in the draft plan and suggestions for new projects that are not in the plan, yet are needed as part of an overall network of inter-connecting multi-use trails and sidewalks. The draft plan can be found online www.peadd.org/marion-plan. The online survey to give input on the plan can also be found at www.surveymonkey.com/r/C8RTHYB.
There are also copies of the master plan and survey located at the Crittenden County Public Library.
Deadline to provide feedback on this plan is Nov. 30.