Schools will take extended break after Thanksgiving

Schools will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday for three days next week, Wednesday through Friday and they will also be closed with a remote learning plan in place Monday, Nov. 30 through Friday, Dec. 4.
Plans are to return to the classroom on Monday, Dec. 7.
Following is a news release issued by the school district this afternoon.
After consulting with school and district administrators and supervisors, as well as the Pennyrile District Health Department, Crittenden County Schools Superintendent Vince Clark says that all students will learn remotely from home the week following Thanksgiving break, Nov. 30-Dec. 4. In-person learners will return to school on Monday, Dec. 7.
According to Clark, the decision was made to protect the health and safety of students, staff, and their families following the Thanksgiving holiday.
“We know that with holiday gatherings of any size, there is a risk of someone contracting the virus,” said Clark. “By extending the time students are out of the building, we feel we can better mitigate the spread and protect our students, staff, and community.”
Virtual learners will continue their learning platform as normal, working through assigned lessons in Pathblazer (at the elementary level) and Edgenuity (at the middle and high school levels). In-person learners, however, will transition to remote learning for the week, where they will be connected with their in-person teachers via Google Classroom, scheduled Google Meet sessions, and other planned learning activities. High school students attending Senior Academy through Madisonville Community College will continue their virtual instruction, as usual.
Each student in grades 3-12 will be provided a district Chromebook in order to remotely work during that week. Students in grades Kindergarten through second, who do not already have a device at home, will be issued a district-provided device to use during that week, as well. Those without internet access or with poor internet reliability will have the opportunity to download lessons prior to leaving school for the extended period on Tuesday, Nov. 24. Additionally, free internet access is available at the following locations for students wishing to connect online: parking lots of all schools, McDonald’s, Kentucky Farm Bureau, and Kenergy; Crittenden County Public Library; Salem Baptist Church (call to schedule appointment); Fredonia City Hall; volunteer fire departments at Tolu, Caldwell Springs/Frances, Shady Grove, and Mattoon.
Athletic practices and games will continue with extra precautions and safety measures as outlined by each head coach and approved by both Superintendent Clark and Athletic Director Sean Thompson. Specific communication will be shared with student athletes by their coaches.
A plan to offer meals to students during the remote learning week will be announced and shared later this week, along with internet access opportunities. More information will be shared on social media outlets, as well as our website.