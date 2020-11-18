Livingston randomly selected for election audit

Livingston County is one of the randomly selected counties that will undergo and election audit, a customer procedure in Kentucky.
Attorney General Daniel Cameron has announced that the six selected Kentucky counties to undergo post-general election audits are also Fleming, Hickman, Lawrence, Anderson and Boone.
The Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI) will conduct inquiries to determine if any irregularities occurred during the 2020 general election.
Kentucky law requires the Office of the Attorney General to administer post-election audits in no fewer than five percent of Kentucky’s counties and to select these counties randomly in a public forum within twenty days of each primary and general election. Because the law prohibits counties from being audited in two consecutive elections, Cumberland, Daviess, Floyd, Monroe, Logan, and Simpson counties could not be selected. Post-election audits performed in these counties following the 2020 primary election did not reveal abnormalities or criminal conduct.