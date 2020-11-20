COVID count goes up today in Crittenden

With these confirmations, the county will remain solidly in the so-called Red Zone on the state’s color-coded COVID map with 28 cases in the previous seven-day period. Fifteen cases in a week’s time puts Crittenden County in the Red Zone based on the state’s incidence formula.
Today, at noon The Press will sit down with Vince Clark, the local school superintendent, to get the very latest on what local students and families can expected from the upcoming shutdown of in-person classes. The LIVE interview will be broadcast on YouTube.
Among those diagnosed yesterday were two you girls, age 10 and 13 and three individuals living in the same household. None of the 10 new cases were hospitalized.