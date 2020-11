Free Food available on Saturdays Beginning this weekend, and continuing for several consecutive Saturdays, a USDA program called “Farms to Families” will distribute free foo...

Unresponsive man charged at Fredonia DG Caldwell County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the Dollar Store in Fredonia this morning in reference to an unknown, unresponsive...

LBL Homeplace Winter workshops Land Between the Lakes, KY/TN - Learn a new hobby and preserve old time handwork skills with the Homeplace 1850s Working Farm Old Time Skill...

Livingston goes all virtual for school Starting today, Livingston County School District is going to remote learning because of an increased number of COVID-19 cases in the commun...