Tickets to Friday's CCHS playoff game

There will be a very limited number of tickets available. All general admission tickets must be purchased online at TicketLeaf, the official CCHS ticket vendor during the COVID crisis.
Crittenden County hosts Russellville in the First District championship game. The winner advances to the state quarterfinal, most likely the following week at Louisville.
As a reminder, the game this week will be broadcast on the National Federal of High Schools sports network at NFHS Network and will require a subscription. Regular season games were broadcast at The Press YouTube channel, but moving forward in the postseason all games will be on the NFHS network. A subscription to the NFHS network costs $10.99 for one month or $69.99 a year, which will include the CCHS basketball season.