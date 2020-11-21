School's plan to keep students fed

Crittenden County School District has announced its plans to help school-age children fed during the governor's ordered COVID shutdown.
During the remote learning period, food services will be available to children ages 1-18. Here are the details as provided by the school district:
Monday, Nov. 23: CCES Drive Thru (rear of building), 1-2 p.m. Each child will receive a Thanksgiving hot meal plus breakfast and lunch bags for the week, while supplies last.
Nov. 30-Dec. 4: CCES Drive Thru will be open from 12:30-1:30 daily for hot lunches and sack breakfasts. Additionally, our transportation department will deliver mobile meals to nine routes in the county daily, providing breakfast and lunch bags. Please click the following link to view locations: