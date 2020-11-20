Recycling effort hit by COVID-19

Due to a COVID-related shutdown at the area recycling center at the Fredonia prison, Crittenden County will temporarily suspend its routine traveling collection trailer.
The collection trailer is moved to various locations in communities throughout the county where residents drop off their recyclables. While the suspension is only temporary, it could last for an extended period of time. Meantime, the Crittenden County Convenience Center on U.S. 60 East next to the County Road Department will continue to accept recyclables until its stores are full.