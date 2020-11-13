Rifle deer season kicks off tomorrow

Hunting pumps $550 million into Kentucky's economy and this year, perhaps due to issues and affects related to the pandemic, local sporting goods and firearms dealers say business has been above average.
Hunters can take one buck during the deer hunting season, but an unlimited number of antlerless deer as long as the hunter is properly licensed. See all of Kentucky's hunting regulations at the KDFWR website.
Successful hunters can dial 1-800-CHK-GAME to check in their harvest. Crittenden County's check-in code is 028. This county is typically one of the top three harvest counties in the commonwealth.