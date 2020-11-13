Rifle deer season kicks off tomorrow

Free Food available on Saturdays Beginning this weekend, and continuing for several consecutive Saturdays, a USDA program called “Farms to Families” will distribute free foo...

Unresponsive man charged at Fredonia DG Caldwell County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the Dollar Store in Fredonia this morning in reference to an unknown, unresponsive...

Livingston man among death today from COVID A 70-year-old man from Livingston County was among 17 virus deaths in Kentucky today, according to Gov. Andy Beshear's daily COVID-19 re...

Junior Pro Rockets win 4th league crown Crittenden County's fifth- and sixth-grade football team won its fourth straight West Kentucky Junior Pro Football championship on Satur...