Schools issue details about looming shutdown

In the following news release, the school district spells out some details. You can find out more as CrittendenPress NewsTalk will be LIVE on YouTube Friday at noon with Supt. Vince Clark to talk about what the latest pandemic issues will mean for students.
NEWS RELEASE
Crittenden County Schools will close all in-person learning on Nov. 23, following an executive order issued by Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday. The order mandates that all middle and high schools across the state transition to remote learning through Jan. 4. Elementary schools may return to in-person learning on Dec. 7, if the county is not “red” according to the Kentucky Department of Public Health on the Covid-19 website at https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19 and if the school follows all expectations in the KDE Healthy at School Guidance on Safety Expectations and Best Practices For Kentucky Schools.
Friday, Nov. 20 will be the last day of class for in-person learners in Crittenden County schools, as students begin remote learning during the extended closure. Each student in grades 3-12 will be provided a district Chromebook in order to remotely work during the closure. Students in grades Kindergarten through second, who do not already have a device at home, will be issued a district-provided device to use during the closure, as well. Both virtual and in-person teachers will be in contact with their students to provide additional information about instruction and expectations during the closure.
Virtual learners will continue their learning platform as normal, working through assigned lessons in Pathblazer (at the elementary level) and Edgenuity (at the middle and high school levels). In-person learners, however, will transition to remote learning during the extended closure, where they will be connected with their in-person teachers via Google Classroom, scheduled Google Meet sessions, and other planned learning activities. High school students attending Senior Academy through Madisonville Community College will continue their virtual instruction, as usual.
A plan to offer meals to students during the extended closure will be announced and shared later this week, along with extended internet access opportunities. Currently, free internet access is available at the following locations for students: parking lots of all schools, McDonald’s, Kentucky Farm Bureau, and Kenergy; Crittenden County Public Library; Salem Baptist Church (call to schedule appointment); Fredonia City Hall; volunteer fire departments at Tolu, Caldwell Springs/Frances, Shady Grove, and Mattoon. Students are able to use WiFi to download work and then work offline on the assignments on their Chromebook. Once work is completed, it can be uploaded and shared with teachers once they again connect using WiFi.
Superintendent Vince Clark praised students and staff for their diligence and effort thus far during the pandemic and is hopeful for the future of the school year.
“Our students, staff, and families have been incredible,” said Clark. “They’ve followed all of the health and safety guidelines to the letter, and that’s why we have successfully had school--both virtually and in-person-- since Aug. 25. By taking this time for remote learning now, I’m hopeful that we can contribute to controlling the spread of the virus in our community and get our students back to class in January.”
The district will provide updates regarding instruction, feeding, internet opportunities, and other resources on its website and social media outlets.