Mississippi River bridge closing until Dec. 31

The Illinois Department of Transportation is altering motorists traveling on US 60 and 62 near Cairo of an upcoming month-long bridge closure.
Beginning Monday, November 30, weather permitting, there will be bridge repair work on the US 60/62 Mississippi River Bridge between Illinois and Missouri. The work will require a bridge closure beginning at 7am. Work includes pier repairs and temporary shoring. Work is expected to be completed by Dec. 31.
Message boards will be in place to guide motorists along alternate route utilizing US 62W, I-57N and IL 3.
“For travelers from Kentucky heading into Missouri, it creates a 4.5-mile detour along US 51 through Cairo to the I-57 Mississippi River Bridge,” according to Keith Todd, spokesperson for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.