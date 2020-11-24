Johnson's freezer part of Chamber give-away

New cases prompting action locally and statewide Crittenden County reported five new cases late Tuesday and one new COVID-19 case on Monday, bringing its seven-day total to 25. The majority...

Governor's order affects schools, bars, restaurants, more Gov. Andy Beshear has laid out new policies to fight the spread of COVID-19, ordering Kentucky schools to close and bars and restaurants to ...

Schools will take extended break after Thanksgiving Due to the current pandemic climate, with cases spiking and the governor calling for more diligence in fighting the spread of COVID-19, Crit...

Clerk's office encourages contactless business Click Image to Enlarge Contactless transactions at the Crittenden County Clerk's office are available to anyone wishing to avoid the co...