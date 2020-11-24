Johnson's freezer part of Chamber give-away

|Click Image to Enlarge
One lucky person will get a goodie bag holding the Johnson's Furniture & Appliance coupon for a 5 cubic foot chest freezer.
Johnson's is one of the local businesses participating in the Small Business Saturday promotion coordinated by the Crittenden County Chamber of Commerce.
Goodie bags containing sale information and discount offers will be given out in the Farmers Bank auxiliary parking lot behind Marion City Hall Saturday morning.
One bag will also contain a $100 bill.