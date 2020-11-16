Crittenden cases trending downward

The vast majority of the cases reported in the past week came on two days – Nov. 11 and Nov. 13 when there were eight and nine cases, respectively.
There have been just three cases reported since Saturday. There were none on Sunday.
Among the latest cases is a 12-year-old male.
The county has had 220 cases of the disease confirmed since the pandemic began last spring.
Crittenden remains in the so-called Red Zone on the statewide color-coded COVID map. All of the counties in far western Kentucky are Red, except Ballard, Hickman and Fulton. You can see the map here.