Crittenden remains just under Red Zone

Fire departments save home from fire Volunteer fire departments from Crittenden County, Caldwell Springs and Fredonia were able to contain this fire Tuesday night that threatene...

Livingston man among death today from COVID A 70-year-old man from Livingston County was among 17 virus deaths in Kentucky today, according to Gov. Andy Beshear's daily COVID-19 re...

Power outage is affected parts of Marion Kentucky Utilities is reporting a power outage that is affecting a number of customers in and around Marion. The company’s outage map is sho...

Thee new COVIDs announced in Crittenden There were three new cases of COVID-19 reported this morning in Crittenden County. These make 189 cases since the pandemic began. Diagnosed...