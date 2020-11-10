Crittenden remains just under Red Zone

Crittenden County has seen four new cases of COVID-19 from over the weekend, bringing its weekly total to 15, again just short of being designated a Red Zone county.
The new cases were three females, two in the 20s and one age 51, and an 81-year-old male.
While many nearby counties are in the Red, Crittenden has remained just below the threshold. To see the map, go to https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.
There have been 196 cases reported here since the pandemic began. That equals about 2.2 percent of Crittenden County's population. The death rate from cases in this community has been 2 percent.