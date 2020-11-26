Baptist Church hands out 350 Thanksgiving meals

Fed ends Kentucky's extended UI payments The U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL) has decided to abruptly end extended unemployment insurance payments for Kentuckians. Extended benefit ...

Former ER physician, Dr. Rousseau dies Former Crittenden Community Hospital emergency room physician, Dr. Tom Rousseau died early Thursday morning, according to social media posts...

Circuit Clerk's office closed Wednesday through Nov. 29 Click Image to Enlarge Thanksgiving closings will affect most local offices and many businesses, including the Crittenden County Circuit Cl...

No one hurt in crash on Ky. 91 No one was injured in a tractor-trailer accident between Marion and Princeton today. Deputies with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office res...