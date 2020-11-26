YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Thursday, November 26, 2020
Baptist Church hands out 350 Thanksgiving meals
Marion Baptist Church served 350 meals to families and individuals on Thanksgiving day.
An assembly line was set up inside the church's Family Life Center, while meals were delivered outside the building.
The annual Thanksgiving meal includes turkey, dressing and all the traditional side dishes.
